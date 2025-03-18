Harrogate Town midfielder Levi Sutton ruled out for rest of 2024/25 season with hamstring issue

By Rhys Howell
Published 18th Mar 2025, 07:36 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 07:37 BST
Levi Sutton had to be replaced in the first half of Harrogate Town's 1-0 home win over Carlisle United because of a hamstring issue. Pictures: Matt Kirkhamplaceholder image
Levi Sutton had to be replaced in the first half of Harrogate Town's 1-0 home win over Carlisle United because of a hamstring issue. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
Levi Sutton will not play for Harrogate Town again this season after a scan revealed the severity of the hamstring injury he sustained against Carlisle United.

The 27-year-old central midfielder was forced from the field in the first half of March 8’s 1-0 home win over the Cumbrians at Wetherby Road.

And manager Simon Weaver has subsequently revealed that the damage done means that there is no possibility of Sutton returning before the club’s final League Two fixture of 2024/25, which takes place away at Morecambe on May 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He is ruled out for the remaining weeks of the season,” the Town boss said.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has seen two central midfielders ruled out for the rest of the season in the space of a week.placeholder image
Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has seen two central midfielders ruled out for the rest of the season in the space of a week.

"It’s another blow for us, I think that Levi has been brilliant since that Barrow return for him [in early January].

"He has kept his form at a very consistent level.”

Sutton’s injury came just days after Tom Hill, another central midfielder, was ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a hamstring pull he picked up during the closing stages of March 4’s goalless draw at Port Vale.

"It’s another midfielder, unfortunately,” Weaver added.

"But, we have got good strength in depth, and it is an opportunity for someone to step into the breach and prove their worth as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a good job that this is an area of the pitch where we are blessed with some depth – we have some good players and some quality lads, so we do have options.”

Meanwhile, experienced forward Jack Muldoon remains sidelined with an eye ulcer, with long-term midfield casualty George Thomson still working his way back from an achilles problem that he suffered on the opening day of the season.

Related topics:Simon WeaverGeorge ThomsonSuttonJack Muldoon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice