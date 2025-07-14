Harrogate Town midfielder Ben Fox's hamstring injury not as bad as first feared

Harrogate Town midfielder Ben Fox in action during a pre-season training session. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have received some better news on the injury front, learning that Ben Fox’s injury is not as serious as first feared.

The central midfielder pulled up with a hamstring issue in the first half of the Sulphurites’ opening pre-season friendly – away at Guiseley – and had to be substituted.

Fox, 27, damaged the same muscle in Town’s penultimate League Two fixture of 2024/25, but having recovered over the summer, he made it through the first week of pre-season training unscathed, only to then suffer another hamstring problem at Nethermoor.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver was initially concerned that one of his key players could miss the rest of pre-season and be sidelined for the start of the new campaign, however that is not necessarily the case.

And that development is a big positive for the club, who have seen eight different players sustain injuries since reporting back for training just over two weeks ago.

"We had him scanned as we do every single player when there is any kind of niggle, and it is just a slight strain,” Weaver revealed. “He should be okay in a week or so.

"The conclusion from the scan was that he would be a week to 10 days, but we may, in fact, leave it two weeks, just to make sure that the pre-hab is right, to make sure that he can come back at full tilt when he appears back on the pitch.

"At least it is in pre-season. It’s not brilliant for any injury occurrence, but at least there are no meaningful games where we are playing for points where he is missing.”

Fox has had to endure an injury-plagued couple of years and joined Harrogate from League One Northampton in January having spent a significant period of time on the sidelines prior to completing that transfer.

But, although it took him some time to work his way back to full fitness and he did miss one game - March’s goalless draw at Port Vale - with a dead leg, he featured in every other match last term bar the final-day win at Morecambe, and played a key role in the club’s successful fight against relegation.

In total, he has made 14 competitive appearances since signing for the Sulphurites, with 13 of those being starts.