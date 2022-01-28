Harrogate Town may not be done just yet in the January transfer window.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have already added four players to their squad since the turn of the year, with Brahima Diarra, Josh Austerfield and Lewis Richards all joining on loan alongside Leon Legge, who has penned a permanent deal.

Centre-half Connor Hall has left Wetherby Road to sign for Port Vale, while strike duo Danilo Orsi and Aaron Martin have been allowed to make temporary switches to Boreham Wood and Halifax respectively.

And having received confirmation from Sunderland that Jack Diamond would be able to return to Town and resume his season-long loan having briefly been called back to Wearside in the midst of an injury crisis at his parent club, Simon Weaver suggested earlier this week that he was happy with his lot.

"That's probably us finished," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We try to run a steady ship here, we don't want too many ins and out during the window and obviously we have already brought the four lads in.

"Brahima and Josh have given us two very good, but very different options in midfield, while Lewis and Leggey have added real competition for places at the back.

"So, I'm pretty happy with the numbers and the balance of the squad."

But, the Harrogate Advertiser understands that there is the possibility that Town could dip back into the loan market for one more addition before the window slams shut on Monday.