Harrogate Town match-winner Toby Sims rewarded for most complete display against Newport County

Toby Sims celebrates after heading Harrogate Town into a 41st-minute lead against Newport County. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town right-back Toby Sims’ match-winning goal against Newport county was reward for his most complete performance of the season to date.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the view of Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver after the 26-year-old defender did the business at both ends of the pitch to help his team to a 1-0 home success on Saturday afternoon.

Sims netted with a brave diving header at the far post after Exiles goalkeeper Jacob Carney dropped Ellis Taylor’s 41st-minute cross from the right wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And although that moment proved to be decisive, Weaver felt that the player’s all-round contribution was equally as impressive.

"He is loving it [being the match-winner],” the Harrogate boss said.

"He got man of the match as well and I think it is fully deserved.

"This was probably his best game this season in my opinion. For the whole game, he was right on top of his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The back four all played a significant role in a really good, hard-earned victory. Everyone has contributed.”

Reflecting on his goal, Sims - who has only netted once previously for Town - added: "I'm not known for scoring goals but it’s definitely nice to score at a good time and help the team get a win, so I’m really happy.

"The ball went out to Ellis and you know what Ellis is going to do when he gets it, so I went in and just judged that the goalkeeper was going to drop it because it was a bit wet.

"Luckily for me, he did and I just threw my head at it and hoped it went in, and that was that.”