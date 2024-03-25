Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver's 'wish' is granted as Josh March breaks his goal duck
The 27-year-old opened the scoring with a predatory near-post header from Warren Burrell’s right-wing cross as the Sulphurites beat derby rivals Bradford City 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.
That effort ended a drought which has spanned 25 matches, but Weaver is confident that having got off the mark, goals will now start to flow for the former Stevenage and Forest Green Rovers forward.
"It was just like a wish coming true for me, to be honest, because we want it for Marchy," the Harrogate boss said.
"He is a real true goal-scorer, but it is very hard when you are wanting to make a big impression and you come in injured.
"We said 'that's fine, we still want you', but when you're searching for that, then the form of Mullers [Jack Muldoon], we haven't been able to give him a run of games to get that fitness.
"But, he's stuck to it - and that's what you have got to do in professional sport, hang on in there. You will have your time, you could be a hero by the end of the season. Hopefully it is the first [goal] of many, and I am sure that it will be because he has got true talent.”
A big hit at Wetherby Road while on loan there during the 2020/21 campaign, March was still recovering from a knee problem when he signed for Town from Stevenage on a permanent deal at the very end of the summer transfer window as a replacement for last season’s leading marksman, Luke Armstrong.
As a result, he did not make his second debut for the club until a month after returning, and he has been in and out of Weaver’s starting line-up since that point, struggling to hit the levels he has done in recent seasons while he was working his way back to full fitness.
But, having started each of Harrogate’s last three matches up front, he is now starting to look much more like his old self.
"I've always recognised that, even when I watched him at Leamington, he does box clever, but psychologically you are lifted when you know there's that fitness there,” Weaver added.
"And I think for him, it is so apparent. He looks stronger, he looks quicker, because there's confidence in his body now.”
March’s strike against the Bantams was added to by George Thomson, who converted a 71st-minute penalty, and Daniel Oyegoke’s own goal.
Victory lifted Town up to 13th place in the League Two standings, where they now sit five points outside the play-offs.