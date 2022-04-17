Harrogate Town right-back Ryan Fallowfield receives treatment after injuring his groin during Good Friday's 4-1 home defeat to Swindon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

As if losing that game by a 4-1 scoreline wasn't bad enough, it also came at a cost, with their numbers reduced even further during a forgettable afternoon at Wetherby Road.

Right-back Ryan Fallowfield was stretchered off in agony after losing his footing in the build-up to the Robins' third goal and becomes the sixth member of Simon Weaver's squad to suffer an injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

And the Town boss confirmed post-match that influential midfielder Alex Pattison's half-time withdrawal was also due to him picking up a knock, the extent of which is yet to be determined.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Pattison did not reappear for the second half of Harrogate Town's League Two loss to Swindon.

"Alex Pattison said at half-time that he was no good, it's his hip," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I don't know how it happened, the first thing we knew he was laid out on the bench when we came in at half-time.

"It's come out of nowhere. It's another hip like Lloyd Kerry on Thursday. Those two aren't characters who would down tools, we are just going through a phase that all clubs have to deal with at one point or another with injury after injury. This is the worst it's been since 2012."

Town fear that Fallowfield has damaged his groin in similar fashion to the way team-mate Rory McArdle did back in September, an injury which required surgery and kept him out of action for more than three months.

"Ryan was in a bad way, he was on oxygen, obviously pretty distressed," Weaver added.

"We think he's taken a muscle off the bone in the groin area. He was in agony, the poor lad.

"He's a great person, he's done brilliantly for the club over the years. You don't need that at all, nobody needs that.

"It's another really unfortunate moment for us, it's unbelievable how many players are picking up injuries.

"But, we have to look at exactly why all these injuries are happening and reflect properly. Moving forwards, we have to up our game off the pitch as well as on it."

With Town having already made all three substitutions, midfielder George Thomson also looked in some discomfort during the latter moments of Friday's contest and clutched the back of his leg on a couple of occasions.

But, there was better news regarding the 29-year-old's fitness, with the player himself confirming after the full-time whistle that he was just suffering from cramp.

"There's nothing to report there, Thommo is okay," Weaver added.