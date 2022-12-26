Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver provides encouraging Christmas injury update

Harrogate Town striker Dior Angus has resumed training following an ankle injury. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites entertain Grimsby on Boxing Day (3pm), more than three weeks on since they last kicked a ball in anger - at Rochdale on December 3.

That 4-1 victory at Spotland was achieved despite the club being missing 10 first-team players through injury, but Weaver’s selection issues are easing.

Midfielder Alex Pattison (knee) and versatile attackers Jack Muldoon (groin) and Max Wright (ankle) are all fit again and in contention to play against the Mariners this Monday.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Meanwhile, striker Dior Angus (ankle) has now returned to full training, with Town expecting to have another three players off the treatment table and available for selection by the end of January.

“Dior Angus joined in on Friday, it’s too soon for him to be involved against Grimsby, but he’s shown great quality in training straight away,” Weaver said.

“Rory McArdle is probably only a couple more weeks now, he’s stepped up what he’s been doing.

“Mark Oxley is another who shouldn’t be too far away after we get into the New Year. He’s actually started to do some handling work again now.

“Will Smith has had another stint down at St George’s Park and is getting closer.

“All of those lads should be playing again by the end of January, which will add real competition for places in terms of the squad.”

