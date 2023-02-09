Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver 'proud' of progress club have made with ground redevelopment

The new-look Black Sheep Brewery Stand at Harrogate Town's EnviroVent Stadium. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

This week saw work completed to convert the terracing in the Black Sheep Brewery Stand to a fully-seated area and follows on from the recent installment of an LED scoreboard on the opposite side of the EnviroVent Stadium.

“It looks brilliant. The work has been completed quickly and we think that it is fantastic that we’ve managed to fit it in and get it done in time for this Saturday’s game,” Weaver said.

"The new seats look great in appearance, more inviting, and obviously will enable us to accommodate more supporters who want to sit down at games.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“I’m really proud of the progress we have made with the ground. It is almost unrecognisable from a few years ago. There has been continual development, which is a sign of progression and that as a club we are not standing still.

“I believe that our rate of change in terms of the improvements we have made to the stadium must be one of the greatest in the division.

“And that’s one of the exciting things for me personally. There might be bigger stadiums in League Two, bigger hospitality areas, huge main stands and better faciltiies, but people know that we are doing our best, that we take pride in being Harrogate Town.”