Liam Gibson is in the process of trying to earn himself a new contract at Harrogate Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has explained the reason behind Liam Gibson‘s late withdrawal from Harrogate Town’s preseason defeat to Barnsley.

The 28-year-old defender was named in the starting line-up for Saturday’s friendly fixture, only to be replaced by Anthony O’Connor shortly before kick-off and did not end up featuring in the game at all.

The former Newcastle United man’s contract expired at the end of June, but he has been training with the Sulphurites all summer in an attempt to prove his fitness following an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign, with the aim of earning himself a new deal.

Gibson appeared in each of Town’s first three pre-season matches, but an injury setback at this stage could have put a significant dent in his chances of being handed fresh terms.

But, boss Weaver has revealed that the versatile left-footer does not have a serious problem to worry about.

"It’s just an infected toe,” the Harrogate manager told BBC Radio York.

"He should be fine after a course of antibiotics and there was no point making it worse [on Saturday].

"Hopefully he will be able to train during the early part of this week.”

Weaver also had positive news to report on central midfielder and versatile club captain Warren Burrell, who have both been nursing minor muscular injuries, but should be okay to play some part against Carlisle United, in what is the club’s final pre-season fixture.

"They should be back for next Saturday, all being well,” the Town boss added.

"It’s a big boost for us. Both were talismen for us towards the end of last season and they will be champing at the bit to be involved, that’s for sure.”

Midfielder Levi Sutton and forward Jack Muldoon will however be out for at least another couple of weeks.

"Mullers will possibly be okay for the first game of the season, but if not, the week after,” Weaver continued.

"Levi will be a couple of weeks after that.”