Harrogate Town make first signing of summer as Connor Hall arrives

Harrogate Town have completed their first piece of business of the close season, adding defender Connor Hall to their ranks.

The 25-year-old centre-half joins from Brackley on a two-year deal, having recently helped his former club to a National League North play-off spot.

“We have been tracking Connor for some time and watching him for the majority of last season. He was a big target for us, so I'm buzzing to get the deal done,” revealed Town boss Simon Weaver.

"He's been outstanding in a very good Brackley defence that never concedes too many goals.

“He has height, strength and mobility, he is confident, a great lad and truly the modern breed of centre-back. He is comfortable on the ball and can play football.

"Connor has come late to National League North football, but he was operating in midfield before switching to defence and he's the right age for us. I believe that we can still build on what is already there.

“He is career-driven, I’m sure everyone will take to him and he will do a great job for the team.”

Town’s newest recruit began his senior career alongside England goalkeeper Nick Pope at Bury Town and had spent two seasons at Southern Premier Division outfit Biggleswade before signing for Brackley.

Having joined the Saints in June 2018, the six-foot-four stopper helped his side to a third-placed finish in National League North last term, though his season ended in disappointment following a play-off defeat to Spennymoor Town on penalties.