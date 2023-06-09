Harrogate Town make Crewe Alexandra's player of the season their fourth summer signing

Rod McDonald in action for Crewe Alexandra during the 2022/23 season. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Speaking in June 2022 following the 31-year-old’s release from Carlisle United, Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver confirmed that he was an admirer of the defender, but said that he was not looking to bring him to Wetherby Road at that time.

McDonald subsequently signed a one-year deal with League Two rivals Crewe Alexandra, for whom he went on to make 36 appearances, earning himself the club’s player of the year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that form, as well as his “dominant” playing style plus the fact that he is a veteran of almost 200 Football League matches persuaded Harrogate to make the former Manchester City trainee their fourth new signing of the summer transfer window.

“We’re really pleased to have signed Rod, he’s another player we’ve liked for a few years," Town assistant boss Paul Thirlwell said.

"He had an exceptional season last season and we’re really looking forward to having him here with us.

“I think every team needs to have the right blend. Everybody wants that youth and exuberance in the squad, but you also need those older heads for when you go to the bigger grounds and the noise is there. That’s when you need your leaders and your organisers on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been looking to identify strong, powerful players and good characters, and Rod certainly comes into that bracket with his performances last season.

"He’s very dominant, very aggressive and he can play as well, so he’s a player we feel will fit in really well to the squad.”

Liverpool-born McDonald started his career at Manchester City’s academy before moving to Stoke City in 2005, joining Oldham Athletic on a permanent deal five years later.

Permanent spells in non-league with Colwyn Bay, Nantwich Town, Hereford and Telford followed, prior to the uncompromising defender earning a move back to the Football League having impressed Northampton manager Chris Wilder while on trial at Sixfields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McDonald helped the Cobblers to the League Two title in his first season, with another promotion from League Two following shortly after with his next club, Coventry City.

It would be at AFC Wimbledon where McDonald really established himself as a League One player making 46 appearances in all competitions between 2018 and 2020 before moves to Carlisle and then Crewe saw Harrogate’s latest recruit back plying his trade in the fourth tier.