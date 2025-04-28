Harrogate Town lose two more players to season-ending injuries

By Rhys Howell
Published 28th Apr 2025, 07:26 BST
Harrogate Town midfielder Ben Fox receives treatment from physio Rachel McGeachie during Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Notts County. Picture: Matt KirkhamHarrogate Town midfielder Ben Fox receives treatment from physio Rachel McGeachie during Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Notts County. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town midfielder Ben Fox receives treatment from physio Rachel McGeachie during Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Notts County. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town have lost another two players to season-ending injuries – albeit with just a week of 2024/25 remaining.

Central midfielder Ben Fox and left-back Liam Gibson had to be replaced during the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Notts County having pulled up with muscular issues.

Related topics:Notts County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice