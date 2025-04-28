Harrogate Town lose two more players to season-ending injuries
Harrogate Town have lost another two players to season-ending injuries – albeit with just a week of 2024/25 remaining.
Central midfielder Ben Fox and left-back Liam Gibson had to be replaced during the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to Notts County having pulled up with muscular issues.
