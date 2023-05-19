Danny Grant spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Harrogate Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Championship outfit Huddersfield Town announced on Friday that both attacking midfielder Matty Daly, 22, and winger Danny Grant, 23, will be leaving the John Smith’s Stadium this summer upon the expiry of their contracts.

Daly is a confirmed transfer target for the Sulphurites, who are currently in negotiations with the Everton academy product and his representatives over a permanent move to Wetherby Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played a significant role in Simon Weaver’s side’s successful fight for League Two survival last term, scoring eight goals in 38 appearances.

Matty Daly bagged eight goals for the Sulphurites.

"We have had discussions with Matty’s agent and he is talking to the player,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser earlier this month.

"We want to bring him here permanently and hopefully he will be coming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant, who was deployed predominantly as a left-winger, made less of an impact, contributing just three assists and one goal during 28 outings for Harrogate.

His season was ended prematurely by a hamstring problem, meaning that he missed Town’s final eight games of 2022/23.

Daly and Grant were two of four Terriers youngsters to join Weaver’s men on loan during their third campaign in the Football League.

Jaheim Headley, 21, did so well at left-back that he was recalled by Huddersfield in January having scored two and set up two in 25 matches. He subsequently went on to make 11 first-team appearances as the West Yorkshiremen beat the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad