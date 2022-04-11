Harrogate Town legend Lloyd Kerry to retire from playing but will remain at club in new role

Harrogate Town midfielder Lloyd Kerry will retire from playing at the end of the 2021/22 campaign. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 33-year-old has been appointed as the League Two Sulphurites' new Head of Player Recruitment, thus extending his eight-year stay at Wetherby Road.

Former Sheffield United trainee Kerry joined Town back in 2014 and has featured in more than 220 games, helping the club to promotion from both National League North and the National League, plus an FA Trophy win at Wembley.

In doing so, he has become "part of the furniture", according to manager Simon Weaver, who was keen to keep the longest-serving member of his squad involved once he hangs up his boots.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyd Kerry has made more than 220 competitive appearances for Harrogate Town since joining the club in 2014. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"Lloyd will finish playing at the end of the season. He’s had every injury imaginable. Yeah, we could have given him another year, but there was a position that needed filling off the field," Weaver explained to the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We need to evolve as a Football League club. We need to grow. Lee Barraclough has done a great job in terms of our recruitment and will remain part of the set-up, but there's no getting away from the fact that we have been really stretched at times this season.

"So, I spoke to the chairman and I'm pleased that we were able to sort out a role that I think will be crucial to us evolving. We are a League Two outfit and there are areas where we need to improve.

“Lloyd is a character who we wanted to keep involved. We want somebody who brings everything that Lloyd Kerry does to continue working with us and rubbing off on people.

"We know we’re going to get that tenacity that he’s shown in midfield over the years. He’s part of the furniture here and we are so proud he’s agreed terms to remain at the club and play an integral part in the club’s future."

Kerry made his first Town start since late January during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Salford City, impressing in the centre of midfield despite barely having featured in recent months.

One of Weaver’s most trusted lieutenants for almost the entirety of his time at Wetherby Road, he has played 29 times in all competitions this term, however his involvement had been limited to just two cameo appearances from the substitutes’ bench in the Sulphurites' previous 15 matches.

But Harrogate's manager was quick to pour cold water on any suggestion that Kerry had been frozen out.

"I've heard rumours about a fall-out, when actually nothing could be further from the truth," Weaver added.

"Lloyd's a great character, he never falls out with anyone and I think so highly of him that I wanted to offer him this opportunity to keep working with us beyond the end of this season.

"We know what Lloyd can bring as a player. We know all about him, whereas Alex Pattison is in his prime, Josh Falkingham is our skipper and is a couple of years younger. Thommo [George Thomson] is one who I think has done very well in that role and who we are looking at with next season in mind.

“So, there have been Saturdays when we’ve had plenty of numbers when we have sent Lloyd off to other games to do some scouting, to give him the opportunity to get a feel for his new role, to get more experience.

"It's a big ask for Lloyd to keep coming in at nearly 34 when he's had nearly every injury you can think of and keep doing the business. But, he never lets us down and it's great to know that he'll be there between now and the end of the season."

In his new role as Head of Player Recruitment, Kerry will oversee the scouting players for both Town's first team squad and their academy.

Of his appointment, the ex-Chesterfield midfielder said: "I can be very satisfied with what I’ve achieved as a player at this club and now I’m hoping to have a positive impact off the field taking up my new role.

"It’s something that excites me and to get to stay at this club is one of the main reasons I’ve taken the role.