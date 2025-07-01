Josh Falkingham has plenty of prior experience working with Harrogate Town's junior players. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town legend Josh Falkingham will be staying with the club having taken on a new off-field role.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old made more than 300 appearances for the Sulphurites as a player, captaining them to two promotions and two Wembley final wins.

His eight-year stint as Simon Weaver's on-field general came to an end earlier this year when it was announced that Town would not be offering him a new contract at the end of 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Leeds United midfielder was however approached about taking up a coaching position, and it has now been confirmed that he has been appointed as Harrogate's first-ever Director of Youth football.

Falkingham, who has earned a number of coaching qualifications during his time playing for the club and worked with plenty of their junior teams in the past, will now oversee a new-look youth development structure at Wetherby Road.

He will be responsible for Town's Player Development Centres (PDC), and Advanced Level PDC as well as taking charge of their newly-formed 'B' Team, plus the Under-18s BTEC Football Academy, which runs in partnership with Rossett School.

The Sulphurites’ ‘B’ Team will be competing in the EFL Central League and BTEC Football Academy will play their football in the National League Youth Alliance League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assisting Falkingham will be Lead Coach Tom Hullock, who will also continue to look after Harrogate’s Under-16s side.

Ryan Smith will continue in his role as head of PDC centres, overseeing more than 500 young footballers training each week with the club’s coaching team.

Due to the success of the PDC and its continued growth, Town have recruited for a new position designed to assist Smith.

Advanced Player Development Centres will be headed up by former Lead PDP coach Kevin Wilson, who spent 2024/25 working with the Sulphurites’ Academy, helping three scholars earn professional contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson boasts a wealth of experience as an ex-professional player for a number of clubs including Chelsea, and as a scout for future talent.

A statement released by the club on Tuesday afternoon said: ‘Harrogate Town are passionate about developing young players and are committed to providing more opportunities than ever before for talented local players who wish to pursue a professional playing career.

"First team management led by Simon Weaver will be working closely with Josh and the youth management team to create a clear pathway into the first team and embody the club’s ethos with a fully connected approach.’