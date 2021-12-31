Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Having seen their festive fixtures against Bradford City and Mansfield called off due to Covid-19 outbreaks in their opponents' camps, a third game has now fallen by the wayside due to virus issues at Wetherby Road.

Positive test results recorded on Friday morning combined with the fact that they already have a number of players out injured mean that Town will not have enough available players to contest Saturday's League Two showdown with Port Vale.

"It's definitely very frustrating, we've been waiting all this time for a game because of Covid in the opposition camps and now we are hit with this," Weaver said.

"We are just desperate to play, we're missing the adrenaline that you get from being involved in fixtures, so we're all extremely frustrated.

"It hasn't ripped through the camp, it's not rife, but we have enough cases that mean, on top of the injuries we already have, we are unable put a team out against Port Vale.