Harrogate Town League Two fixtures 2022/23 confirmed

The 2022/23 League Two fixture list was released on Thursday morning, with Simon Weaver's men handed a tricky-looking opening-day test against a Robins side who will doubtless be among the favourites for promotion this term.
The Sulphurites will be hoping for a far better outcome than they ended up with the last time Swindon visited Wetherby Road, Good Friday's clash ending in a 4-1 defeat for an injury-hit Town side.
Seven days later, Harrogate head to Crewe, who were relegated from League One last season, with their opponents in the first round of the Carabao Cup on August 10 yet to be decided.
The first Yorkshire derby of the season takes place on October 1 when Mark Hughes' Bradford City make the short trip to the EnviroVent Stadium. The return fixture will be played at Valley Parade on December 29.
Weaver and his troops go to Doncaster Rovers on December 17 and then host their recently-demoted county rivals on April 15.
Town are at home to recently-promote Grimsby on Boxing Day then visit Hartlepool United on New Year's Day.
They then wrap up their campaign at home to Rochdale on May 6.
2022/23 League Two fixtures in full: Sat Jul 30 Swindon Town H; Sat Aug 6 Crewe Alexandra A; Sat Aug 13 Crawley Town H; Tue Aug 16 Gillingham A; Sat Aug 20 Barrow A; Sat Aug 27 Newport County H; Sat Sep 3 Sutton United A; Sat Sep 10 Carlisle United H; Tue Sep 13 Salford City H; Sat Sep 17 Stockport County A; Sat Sep 24 Stevenage A; Sat Oct 1 Bradford City H; Sat Oct 8 Colchester United A; Sat Oct 15 Hartlepool United H; Sat Oct 22 Tranmere Rovers H; Tue Oct 25 Walsall A ;Sat Oct 29 A.F.C. Wimbledon A; Sat Nov 12 Leyton Orient H; Sat Nov 19 Mansfield Town H; Sat Nov 26 Sat Dec 3 Rochdale A; Sat Dec 10 Northampton Town H; Sat Dec 17 Doncaster Rovers A; Mon Dec 26 Grimsby Town H; Thu Dec 29 Bradford City A; Sun Jan 1 Hartlepool United A; Sat Jan 7 Colchester United H; Sat Jan 14 Stevenage H; Sat Jan 21 Grimsby Town A; Sat Jan 28 Sutton United H; Sat Feb 4 Carlisle United A; Sat Feb 11 Stockport County H; Tue Feb 14 Salford City A; Sat Feb 18 Crewe Alexandra H; Sat Feb 25 Swindon Town A; Sat Mar 4 Gillingham H; Sat Mar 11 Crawley Town A; Sat Mar 18 Barrow H; Sat Mar 25 Newport County A; Sat Apr 1 Tranmere Rovers A; Fri Apr 7 A.F.C. Wimbledon H; Mon Apr 10 Leyton Orient A; Sat Apr 15 Doncaster Rovers H; Tue Apr 18 Walsall H; Sat Apr 22 Northampton Town A; Sat Apr 29 Mansfield Town A; Sat May 6 Rochdale H.