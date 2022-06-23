Harrogate Town League Two fixtures 2022/23 confirmed

Harrogate Town finished the 2021/22 campaign 19th in League Two.

The 2022/23 League Two fixture list was released on Thursday morning, with Simon Weaver's men handed a tricky-looking opening-day test against a Robins side who will doubtless be among the favourites for promotion this term.

The Sulphurites will be hoping for a far better outcome than they ended up with the last time Swindon visited Wetherby Road, Good Friday's clash ending in a 4-1 defeat for an injury-hit Town side.

Seven days later, Harrogate head to Crewe, who were relegated from League One last season, with their opponents in the first round of the Carabao Cup on August 10 yet to be decided.

The first Yorkshire derby of the season takes place on October 1 when Mark Hughes' Bradford City make the short trip to the EnviroVent Stadium. The return fixture will be played at Valley Parade on December 29.

Weaver and his troops go to Doncaster Rovers on December 17 and then host their recently-demoted county rivals on April 15.

Town are at home to recently-promote Grimsby on Boxing Day then visit Hartlepool United on New Year's Day.

They then wrap up their campaign at home to Rochdale on May 6.