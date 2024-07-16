Ellis Taylor is Harrogate Town's third new signing of the summer transfer window. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town have moved to sign the trialist who netted their second goal in Saturday’s narrow pre-season defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Former Sunderland winger Ellis Taylor impressed Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver and his back-room team sufficiently during the club’s opening friendly fixture, earning himself a two-year contract at Wetherby Road.

The 21-year-old levelled the scores at 2-2 just before half-time, applying the finishing touch to a sweeping move down the left flank, but it was not just his goal during that 3-2 loss that caught the eye.

Discussing Town’s decision to offer Taylor a permanent deal, Head of Recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: “We watched Ellis a few times last season for Sunderland Under-21s and he impressed us – then we got the opportunity to bring him in to have a closer look.

“As early as the first training session we were really impressed with him and it confirmed our thoughts on him.

“He’s an exciting player, can play off both feet, likes to make things happen and it feels like a good fit for us. At 21-years-old he’s at an age where he wants to go out and forge a career in the Football League.

“He impressed us against Huddersfield, scored his goal and got in great areas. When he got the ball he tried to make things happen, he’s very versatile he can play left-wing, right-wing and at wing-back, so we’re delighted to have him here.”

Taylor had spent nine years at the Academy of Light, joining Sunderland at nine-years old and would go on to sign his first professional contract in June 2021, making his first team debut a few months later.

While with the Black Cats, he also earned international recognition with England Under-15s before a loan spell at Hartlepool United during the 2022/23 season.

More recently, Taylor captained Sunderland to the Premier League 2 play-off final, netting a hat-trick in the semi-final against Reading.

He will wear the number 21 shirt at the club, and becomes Harrogate’s third capture of the summer window.