Harrogate Town have completed a season-long loan deal for an “aggressive, mobile” centre-half who played 28 games in League One last season.

Former Barnsley defender Jasper Moon, 23, joined the Sulphurites from Burton Albion on transfer deadline day, providing Simon Weaver with a welcome boost to his squad.

The Sulphurites chief had identified another centre-half as being a priority having seen the influential and vastly-experienced Rod McDonald lured away by League Two rivals Notts County before the start of 2024/25.

And in Moon, Town have added a player who has had a decent amount of exposure to both the second and third tiers of English football.

“He’s got great experience in the Football League and he’s a versatile defender with good size and mobility, so he strengthens us,” said Lloyd Kerry, Harrogate’s head of player recruitment.

“We’ve been interested in him for a while and have been tracking his situation, so when he became available, we’ve acted as quick as we can to bring him in.

“He’s mobile, aggressive, good in the air and is used to playing in a back three, so we think he can slot straight in.”

Moon arrives at Wetherby Road having signed for Albion for an undisclosed fee from Barnsley in July 2023.

The defender had joined the Oakwell outfit as a scholar from Leicester City in 2017 and would go on to make his Reds debut in December 2020, playing a total of 28 Championship games before moving to Burton.

Initially on loan, Moon would go on to make close to a half century of appearances for the Brewers, helping them retain their League One status.

On joining up with Town for the 24/25 campaign, he said: “I’m really excited to get going, this is something I really wanted to be a part of, I think we can achieve good things this season.

“I’m all in, so you’re going to get 100% out of me every game and I can’t wait to show everyone what I can do.”

Jasper will wear the number five shirt for the Sulphurites.