Harrogate Town Ladies stun Bradford City in County Cup clash

Harrogate Town Ladies pulled off the “biggest result” since their formation in 2016 when they shocked Bradford City Ladies on their way through to the quarter-finals of the West Riding FA County Cup.

Sophie Tinson’s brace sealed a 2-1 victory at the CNG Stadium as Jon Maloney’s team upset the Bantams, who play their football two tiers higher than Town, in the FA Women’s Northern Premier Division.

“It’s a huge scalp to take, this is the biggest result we’ve ever had,” Maloney reflected.

“Bradford may be struggling in their division this season but they’re still a big, established club with a lot of good players.

“When you think that two and a half years ago Harrogate Town Ladies was still just at the ideas stage and we hadn’t even held a training session, it’s hard not to get carried away.

“For a result like this to come so early on in our journey is just amazing.”

It was Bradford who began Sunday’s third round clash the stronger, but Town were soon into their stride.

Tinson dragged an effort wide before finding her range, running on to Grace Foyer’s 25th-minute through-ball and finishing confidently with her right foot.

The home lead was then doubled shortly before half-time, Tinson firing into the top corner of the net from the penalty spot.

Tinson and Grace Adams both went close to extending the Harrogate advantage early in the second period, while the hosts also hit the woodwork before City pulled one back from a free-kick.

This set up something of a nervy finale, however Town managed to see the game out and seal their progress.

“We played really well, so full credit must go to the girls,” Maloney added.

“Bradford started well and then we were hanging on a little bit at the end, but in fairness we had plenty of chances to have put the game to bed before they scored.

“I’m really proud of the team, they definitely deserved to win the match and we now have another big game to look forward to in the quarter-finals."

Awaiting Town in the last eight of the competition on January 20 are Leeds United Reserves.