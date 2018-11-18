Harrogate Town Ladies sink Farsley to set up Bradford City clash

A Sophie Tinson hat-trick helped Harrogate Town to a 4-0 West Riding FA County Cup success over Farsley Celtic Ladies Juniors.

And Sunday's victory at the CNG Stadium has set up a home clash with Bradford City in the third round of the competition.

Although it was Tinson who went on to steal the show, Sophie Simpson set Jon Maloney's team on their way, opening the scoring before half-time.

Having latched onto Tinson's through-ball she finished confidently past the Farsley keeper.

There were no more goals before the break, however the Town lead was doubled in spectacular fashion early in the second period.

Tinson picked up possession and made her way past five defenders before picking out the back of the away net.

The same player then put the hosts in full control with a neat finish from just inside the penalty area.

Hot-shot Tinson, who already has two hat-tricks to her name this season, completed her treble in the closing stages, rounding off a fine afternoon's work and sealing Town's progress.