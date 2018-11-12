Harrogate Town Ladies return to winning ways courtesy of Tynedale success

Harrogate Town Ladies got back on track after three consecutive defeats when they beat Tynedale 4-2 at the CNG Stadium.

Jon Maloney's side were beaten by Sunday's opponents in their previous North East Regional Women's Football League Premier Division clash, and found themselves a goal down with just 20 seconds on the clock.

"Credit to the girls, I'm proud of them because after losing the last three it would have been easy for them to go under having conceded so early," boss Maloney said.

"To be honest, I wasn't too worried because we'd looked very sharp in the warm-up and we're always strong at home.

"It was important that we got back in the game quickly and we managed to do that, then never really looked back. It was fairly comfortable in the end and we could have easily had a few more."

Town were back on terms within five minutes of the Tynedale opener, Grace Adams getting on the end of a Holly Smith cross from the left, taking a touch and picking out the top corner.

Sophie Simpson then blasted home a first-time effort from 30 yards out to move the hosts ahead after a quarter of an hour.

The lead was increased before half-time, Ellie Randall producing a tidy finish on the edge of the penalty area.

Maloney's team had plenty of chances to add to their tally in the second period and a fourth goal eventually arrived with 65 minutes gone.

Kirsty MacGregor picked out player-of-the-match Sophie Tinson inside the box and the hard-working Town striker turned her marker before drilling into the bottom corner of the net.

Tynedale netted a consolation at the death with a nicely-struck free-kick, but the strike proved to be too little, too late.

"We needed a result after three losses on the spin so I'm very pleased with the girls," Maloney added.

"We don't have a league game for three weeks now but that win moves us back up to second in the table, so to get those points on the board was important."

Next up for Town is a West Riding County Cup second round meeting with Farsley Celtic Ladies Juniors at the CNG Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick-off).