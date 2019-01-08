Harrogate Town Ladies kick off the New Year in style with derby success over York City

Harrogate Town Ladies made the perfect start to 2019, beating local rivals York City by a 3-0 scoreline at the CNG Stadium.

Sophie Tinson set Jon Maloney's team on their way with a first-half strike before Kirsty MacGregor emerged from the substitutes' bench and bagged a brace to wrap things up.

"It's a really good result and a great way to start the New Year," boss Maloney reflected.

"The girls trained well last week and blew away the cobwebs and although we started a little bit slowly we went on to dominate the first half.

"York looked dangerous at set-plays but didn't really threaten us too much otherwise.

"We had to keep it tight for the first 15-20 minutes after half-time, but Kirsty MacGregor made a massive difference when she came on and scored two excellent goals.

"We lost to York when we played them away from home so it was nice to right that wrong and this result sets us up nicely for a really tough league game with Hartlepool on Sunday before we play Leeds United Reserves in the County Cup the following week."

Town broke the deadlock in the 24th minute of Sunday's North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division clash when Tinson charged down an attempted clearance by the York keeper.

Although she was fouled from behind as she raced towards goal, the referee allowed play to go on and Harrogate's top-scorer was able to slot home from close-range after seeing her initial effort rebound off an upright.

Super-sub MacGregor doubled the advantage with 66 minutes on the clock, drilling an effort into the top corner of the away net.

And the game was well and truly put to bed nine minutes from time, MacGregor again finishing well for 3-0.