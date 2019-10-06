Harrogate Town Ladies aiming to extend historic FA Cup run

Harrogate Town Ladies are preparing for one of the biggest games in their short history.

Jon Maloney's team tackle Chorley at the CNG Stadium on Sunday in the second preliminary round of the Women's FA Cup, 2pm kick-off.

Two convincing victories in the earlier rounds have seen Town progress further in the competition than ever before and their manager wants to see his side extend their winning run.

"It's really exciting for both the club and the town, this is probably the biggest or one of the biggest games in our history," Maloney said.

"There's a magic about the FA Cup and these are the types of fixtures that you want to be involved in. We are really looking forward to it.

"We're the underdogs but we've got nothing to lose. We want to go as far in the competition as we possibly can."

Town, who play their football in the North East Regional Women's Football League Premier Division, know that they will have their work cut out when they host the Lancastrians, one of the stronger sides in the tier above - the FA Women's National League Northern Division.

"We expect a really tough test," Maloney added.

"I haven't really had the opportunity to scout them or go and watch them play but I've spoken to a few other managers who know all about Chorley.

"They always do well in the league above, which tells you how strong they must be. We know they'll be a good side, similar to the Brighouse Ladies team we were narrowly beaten by in the County Cup semi-final last year.

"That said, I know what we are capable of when everyone turns up and it all clicks. We're more than a match for anyone when we get it right.

"Chorley will be the favourites, but if we work hard and play our own game, then I'm confident about our chances."

Town warmed up for Sunday's historic clash with a 2-2 league draw against Ossett United.

Goals from Rosie Gill and Sophie Tinson saw the hosts twice take the lead, only for the away team to hit back on each occasion and earn themselves a share of the spoils.