Harrogate Town know exactly where they stand in terms of battle for League Two survival

Harrogate Town drew 1-1 on their previous visit to Yorkshire rivals Bradford City's Valley Parade home. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town head into this weekend’s Yorkshire derby clash at Bradford City very much aware of where they stand in terms of the battle for League Two survival.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s 1-1 drew with Crewe Alexandra left the Sulphurites seven points clear of the relegation zone, with 23rd-placed Morecambe’s 4-2 home win over Fleetwood trimming a point off what was a reasonably healthy gap to the bottom two.

But, Town – who currently occupy 20th position – have played a game more then Morecambe (23rd), two more than than 22nd-placed Tranmere and rock-bottom Carlisle, and three more than Accrington, the team directly beneath them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thus, Simon Weaver’s team’s position is not actually as healthy as it currently seems, and if results go against them in the coming weeks, then they know they will be plunged into an almighty dogfight.

Harrogate Town drew 1-1 with promotion-chasing Crewe Alexandra last time out in League Two.

Harrogate’s manager and players are however under no illusions when it comes to the state of play at the wrong end of the division.

“I look at the gap, and the players look,” Weaver said. “It’s reality, we have got to know where we are.

"It’s like match-play golf, you’ve got to know where you are and what you have got to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve just got to turn that corner result-wise. We have done it performance-wise, we have just got to take that next step.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“We want to build up that cushion between us and the bottom two, of course, just like everybody else in the bottom half of the table.

“It’s going to be a fight, but at least I can say that, the last seven games, we have worked our socks off as a team. Training has been intense, we’ve taken that onto the pitch, and we are delivering performances.”

Town could probably have picked an easier fixture than Bradford away from which to try and earn their first victory in four matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Sulphurites are battling away to maintain that cushion between themselves and the relegation zone, the Bantams’ recent form has elevated them into the play-off picture.

Since suffering back-to-back defeats to Doncaster and Fleetwood in early November, City have been on a superb run in League Two and moved into the top seven courtesy of a fine 3-0 home success over top-of-the-table Walsall at the end of January.

A 1-0 victory over Morecambe in their next match saw Graham Alexander’s men consolidate their play-off berth, however they do head into Saturday lunchtime’s derby clash fresh off the back of their first League Two loss in eight outings, a 1-0 reverse at AFC Wimbledon.

As far as previous meetings between the sides are concerned, Harrogate are however unbeaten in their last three meetings with Bradford and won 2-1 at Wetherby Road when the sides met earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town also recorded a 3-0 home success over City last term, while 2023/24’s corresponding fixture at Valley Parade ended 1-1.

The Bantams’ most recent victory against Harrogate came in December 2022, when they edged to a 1-0 win.

Of the previous 10 showdowns between the teams, the Sulphurites have come out on top in seven and drawn one.

Saturday’s derby clash gets underway in West Yorkshire at 12.30pm.