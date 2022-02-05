Jack Muldoon netted the opening goal of the game as Harrogate Town beat Bradford City 2-1 at Wetherby Road last season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Following home and away successes last term, the Sulphurites boss will be looking to mastermind a third win over the Bantams in as many attempts when the Yorkshire rivals go head-to-head at Wetherby Road

Just three points currently separate the clubs in the League Two standings, though Harrogate’s manager recalls a time in the not-too-distant past when there were five divisions between them, a fact which he feels highlights just how far his team has come.

"We want to really excite the fans on Saturday, get them behind us and hopefully cause an upset, which is what it would be in many people's minds," Weaver said.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"Bradford City were in the Premier League not too long ago while we were in National League North, so let's cause an upset again.

"The other night was a bit of an upset because Mansfield were the form team in the league [having won eight in a row] and we've been up and down, but we like having a really good go and causing upsets.

"We're just looking forward to another big game. These are the games that two years ago we were aspiring to be involved in. Mansfield and Bradford, these are two huge clubs visiting our ground in Harrogate and we were really looking forward to another battle."

In terms of how Town go about following up last season's 1-0 win at Valley Parade and a 2-1 victory on home soil, Weaver is again determined not to overcomplicate matters.

"It's about the players turning up on Saturday on derby day, not getting anything too complicated or delving too deeply into any analysis," he added.

"This is about who wants it more and we've got to make sure that the lads are fired up, raring to go and energetic.

"So we haven't overloaded them with too much training or too much information, it's about being first to the ball and we were so often the other night against Mansfield.

"But, now we have got to do it again and show the fans that Tuesday wasn't a false dawn and that we can have good run this season. It's so tight between top and bottom, which gives us encouragement.

"If we can show the same commitment as we did against Sutton, against Oldham and Mansfield then we've got a chance of going on a really positive run."

Town, 14th in the table, have won just one of their previous eight League Two matches, but are unbeaten in three at home in all competitions, having kept clean-sheets in all of those matches.

City sit three places higher in 11th, and while there own recent form is slightly better, the Bantams are also struggling for consistency under Derek Adams, having won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six.