Harrogate Town is to increase its seating capacity to improve match day experience for fans

It will see almost 1,000 seats installed in the ground at Wetherby Road to bring it up to English Football League (EFL) standards.

The club also hope the changes will meet a growing demand for seats and improve the matchday experience.

To the south of the ground, the Myrings terrace will see 264 seats installed and the 1919 bar will be demolished and replaced with a new standing terrace.

Harrogate Town's vice captain Warren Burrell celebrates scoring at EnviroVent Stadium earlier in the season. (Picture Bruce Rollinson)

603 seats were installed in the Black Sheep Brewery stand a few weeks ago.

The changes will not increase the overall capacity of 5,071 but will see the number of fans that can be seated rise from 1,193 to 2,060.

This is to ensure the club meets to meets an EFL requirement of grounds' having a minimum capacity of 5,000 with 2,000 seats.

The 1919 bar has not been used on matchdays since before the covid pandemic.

It has also been used for private functions.

The club recently opened a new bar next to the Black Sheep stand.

The ground on Wetherby Road has been used by the club for more than 100 years and has seen significant investment over the last few years as the club looks to keep up with rapid growth on the pitch.

Simon Weaver's side now play in the EFL after playing most of its existence in the lower leagues.

They currently sit in 21st in League Two and play Gillingham at home tomorrow (Saturday).

A Harrogate Town spokesperson said:

"As part of our wider stadium development plans, work will soon begin on a new South Stand at the Envirovent Stadium with the aim of being completed in time for next season 2023/24.

"The development will enable the club to reach the required EFL regulation of a minimum of 2,000 seats and will also help us provide for the increasing demand for seats which we cannot accommodate currently.