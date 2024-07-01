Stephen Duke-McKenna has been snapped up by the Sulphurites following his release from Championship outfit QPR. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

Stephen Duke-McKenna is confident that the combination of a settled environment at Harrogate Town and the opportunity to work with Simon Weaver will help bring out the very best in him.

The versatile 23-year-old midfielder was unveiled as the Sulphurites’ first new signing of the summer transfer window earlier this month, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal following his release by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

And having spent the vast majority of his professional career to date on loan either side of a spell where he was in and out of QPR’s first team, the certainly which comes with knowing exactly where his future lies for the next couple of seasons at least is a welcome relief.

In addition, playing for a manager who has already outlined a clear plan to try and help the Liverpudlian realise his potential only serves to further whet Duke-McKenna’s appetite.

“It’s very comforting for me because now I’m settled and this is my home now,” he said.

“I’m more focused because I know what is going on. It can sometimes be difficult when you’re out on loan because you’re not their player and politics comes into certain things and you are away from your parent club so sometimes you’re out of sight, out of mind.

“But I now know what I need to do, I’ve got goals set in my head and I’m focused, so I’ve got less things to think about and one focus now.

“The manager was really interested in me, he believes in me a lot, and that’s what you want, you want him to push you.

“I vibed with the manager straight away, the way he was speaking to me and his plan for the team, the way he wants to play and how he thinks it will suit me, he thinks I will do well, and that’s exciting.”

Boss Weaver said he was thrilled to beat off competition from elsewhere and secure Duke-McKenna’s services, and is “excited” by the prospect of being able to help nurture and develop him.

“There have been flashes of brilliance, his out- of-possession work, he’s tigerish, and we feel that his final ball and his delivery is quite polished, and he’s gifted,” the Harrogate chief said.

