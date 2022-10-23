Harrogate Town defender Joe Mattock. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Experienced centre-half Joe Mattock limped off just before half-time as the Sulphurites held in-form Tranmere Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Wetherby Road on Saturday afternoon.

This latest blow comes just four days after midfielder George Thomson tore a hamstring muscle in the very last seconds of the midweek EFL Trophy win over Morecambe - on what was just his second appearance following nearly eight weeks out with a similar issue.

Former England Under-21 defender Mattock has been one of Harrogate’s most consistent performers since his summer arrival from Rotherham United, for whom he had struggled for fitness at times in recent years.

Simon Weaver is hopeful that Jack Muldoon will be fit enough to return to action when Harrogate Town visit Walsall on Tuesday evening.

But, the 32-year-old has been almost ever-present in League Two this term, starting all of Town’s opening 14 fixtures.

It remains to be seen just how severe the damage to his muscle actually is.

“Joe felt his hamstring ping, which is a blow to us, we seem to be gathering injuries again,” Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver said.

“It’s a crying shame for the lad because he had a problematic run last year with injuries. It wasn’t his hamstring [then], but his condition was getting better and better as he played and it’s a real shame for us.

“He’s been growing in stature. He is a good player, a good pro and he’s good around the lads, so it is a blow, but we don’t know the extent of the injury yet.

“And, we’ve got a competitive squad, we had two centre-halves on the bench, so we do have options.”

A scan has revealed that Thomson, 30, has a small tear in a different part of same the hamstring that he damaged away at Barrow back in August.

Town are not yet certain exactly how long their long-serving midfield man will be sidelined for on this occasion, but Weaver is hopeful that it will be weeks rather than months.

“A few weeks, we anticipate,” he added.

“But, we’re going to take it carefully because it’s the second injury to his hamstring.

“Hopefully we get him back sooner rather than later because, as I always say, Thommo is a big player for us.”

Having scored what proved to be the decisive goal in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Hartlepool, versatile forward Jack Muldoon was a notable absentee from Harrogate’s starting line-up against Tranmere.

He was rested with a groin complaint, but could come back into contention for Tuesday’s trip to Walsall.

“Jack Muldoon tweaked his groin last week and he just felt there was still some irritation in there,” Weaver explained.

“We just needed to nip it in the bud, he wasn’t ready for today. It was hurting him on Friday when he was running, so we are hoping an extra few days will clear it up.

“Today was a game too soon. There’s a chance he’ll be able to play on Tuesday.”

