Harrogate Town increase season ticket prices ahead of 2022/23 season

Harrogate Town fans at the EnviroVent Stadium. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The cost of attending matches at the EnviroVent Stadium is set to go up across the board after prices were frozen for the season just gone, the club's first as a Football League outfit that fans were permitted to attend.

The Sulphurites, who announced in May that they will invest £3.5million in ground development and other off-field improvements, have stated that the extra revenue they hope will be generated by ticket sales will help 'provide the foundations for us to remain competitive in the top four tiers of English football.'

Existing season ticket holders will once again benefit from a reduced rate, though adult renewals will cost either £50 (standing) or £71 (seated) more, while under-18s face the most significant rise with fees more than tripling.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For existing season-ticket holders to renew the cost will be: adult standing £319 (previously £269, up 18.58%), adult seated £365 (from £294, up 24.14%), concession standing £255 (from £189, up 34.92%), concession seated £292 (from £214, up 36.44%), U18 standing £159 (from £50), U18 seated £183 (from £75, up 144%), U12 standing £99, U12 seated £129.

Prices for new season tickets are higher still. Adult standing £349 (previously £289, up 20.76%), adult seated £395 (from £314, up 25.79%), concession standing £285 (from £204, up 39.70%), concession seated £322 (from £229, up 40.61%), U18 standing £179 (from £50, up 258%), U18 seated £209 (from £75, up 178.66%), U12 standing £129, U12 seated £159.

The cost of buying individual match-day tickets has also increased, with an adult standing ticket now £20, adult seated £23, concession standing £16, concession seated £19, U18 standing £8, U18 seated £11, U12 standing £6, U12 seated £9, while U5s go free.

A statement released by the club on Tuesday afternoon explained: 'Following price freezes for the previous two seasons, our new pricing structure brings us in line with our status as a Football League club and provides the foundations for us to remain competitive in the top four tiers of English football.

'Our ticket prices have not increased since competing in the National League in the 2019/20 season and we made the decision to freeze prices last season as fans returned following the pandemic.

We are now approaching our third season in the EFL and aligning prices with other fourth and fifth tier clubs will allow us to continue investing on and off the field in order to meet our wider objectives of becoming a sustainable and competitive EFL club.

'As recently reported, over £3.5 million is being invested in the club off the pitch, providing supporters with a vastly improved matchday experience. Improvements include the building of a supporters bar, installation of an LED scoreboard and improvements to our match day refreshment offering.

'Part of the investment also includes our new ticket system, making buying tickets quicker and easier for supporters.

'A Season Ticket remains the cheapest way to secure your place at all 23 of our SkyBet League Two fixtures, with adults able to attend from £13.87 per game, concessions from £11.09 per game, U18s from £6.91 per game and U12s from £4.30 per game.'

Season tickets are scheduled to go on sale within the next fortnight, with an exact date still to be confirmed by Town.

Existing season ticket holders will receive an email shortly asking them to register for an account on the club's new ticketing site.

As part of the improvements made to the club's ticketing system, which is now being operated by Ticketmaster, match tickets will now be available online right up until kick-off on match-days.