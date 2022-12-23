News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town in talks to extend Tyler Frost's stay at Wetherby Road

Harrogate Town want winger Tyler Frost to extend his stay at Wetherby Road.

By Rhys Howell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
The 23-year-old joined the club as a free agent in the summer, putting pen to paper on a six-month contract, which expires on January27.

Frost has been a bit-part player so far this season, making just six substitute appearances in League Two, however Town chief Simon Weaver has revealed that he is currently in the process of trying to negotiate a new deal with the player’s representatives.

“We have opened talks with Tyler’s agent, we are keen to keep him here,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Tyler Frost's in action during Harrogate Town's 3-1 FA Cup second-round defeat at Hartlepool United last month. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
“He hasn’t had as much game-time as he would have liked so far, but we really feel that he’s starting to come through now, both as a player and as a lad.

“He’s a gifted footballer and when he has been given a chance I feel he’s usually made an impression. You can see him increasing in confidence the more he plays.”

Released by League Two rivals Crawley at the end of last term having played 37 league games over the space of two seasons, former Reading attacker Frost joined Harrogate on trial in June.

He impressed during that spell and went on to net the opening goal in a 3-1 pre-season friendly win at Gateshead, earning himself a short-term contract just before the 2022/23 campaign got underway.

In addition to those six league cameos, he started all three of Town’s EFL Trophy ties, and came off the bench during last month’s FA Cup loss at Hartlepool.