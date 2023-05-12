Harrogate Town in negotiations over permanent deal for Huddersfield Town loan star

News you can trust since 1836
The 2022/23 campaign only drew to a close on Monday, but Harrogate Town are already working towards making their first ‘new’ signing of the close season.

By Rhys Howell
Published 12th May 2023, 11:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Huddersfield Town loanees Matty Daly and Danny Grant celebrate after the former found the net against AFC Wimbledon. Pictures: Matt KirkhamHuddersfield Town loanees Matty Daly and Danny Grant celebrate after the former found the net against AFC Wimbledon. Pictures: Matt Kirkham
The Sulphurites have opened discussions with Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Matty Daly and his representatives about a permanent move to Wetherby Road following his successful loan stint in North Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old Everton academy product played a significant role in Harrogate’s successful fight for League Two survival, scoring eight goals in 38 appearances during his season-long stay at the EnviroVent Stadium.

And with his contract with the Championship Terriers set to expire this summer, Town boss Simon Weaver is hopeful that Daly can be persuaded to return.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.
"We have spoken to Huddersfield, we have had discussions with Matty’s agent and he is talking to the player,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We want to bring him here permanently and hopefully he will be coming.

"He’s a footballer who has so much in his locker and I think the big thing is that there is a lot more to come from him.

"Matty had a really good season here. And that’s despite him being very unlucky in picking up quite a serious injury just as he’d really got into full flow. He had to be patient once fit again but still managed to contribute some high-impact moments during the latter months.

"He’s also a great lad, a really caring guy and someone who I just think is sound as a pound. So, he is our type of character.”

A former England Under-17 and Under-18 international, Stockport-born Daly was on the books at Everton before joining Huddersfield in 2015, making his Premier League debut in April 2019 against Watford.

But his first-team opportunities at the John Smith’s Stadium have been limited, leading to him spending time on loan in League Two with both Hartlepool United and Bradford City during the 2021/22 campaign.

He fared rather better at Pools, netting seven of the eight goals he scored that season for the County Durham outfit, including one eye-catching effort in a 3-2 success over Harrogate in October 2021.

