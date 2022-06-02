Harrogate Town in 'advanced talks' with five potential new signings

Come here: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is currently working hard on attracting new talent to Wetherby Road. Picture: Getty Images

Simon Weaver is set to overhaul his squad ahead of the upcoming season with eight players having been released and three placed on the transfer list following an underwhelming 2021/22 campaign which saw the Sulphurites finish 19th in League Two.

The Wetherby Road outfit have already wrapped up a move for former York City goalkeeper Pete Jameson, while Weaver revealed earlier this week that the club are "very close" to securing the signature of one of the centre-backs on his summer shopping list.

In addition, Town's manager says that he is currently negotiating terms with three other defenders as well as a midfield player.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Pete Jameson, right, became Simon Weaver's first capture of the summer transfer window when he joined from York City earlier this week. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

"We are currently in advanced talks with a right-back, a left-back, another centre-half and also a central midfielder," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We are looking to strengthen in every area of the pitch. Next season we want a squad where we are absolutely solid in every position."

That Weaver has prioritised a goalkeeper and what could well turn out to be an entirely new back-four will come as no great surprise to supporters.

Town shipped 75 goals in the league last term, meaning that they ended the season with the joint-second-worst defensive record in the division.

And, with Joe Cracknell, Ryan Fallowfield and Lewis Page all having been released and both Leon Legge and Nathan Sheron placed on the transfer list, the Sulphurites will head into the new term seriously light in numbers at the back without significant reinforcement.