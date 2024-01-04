Harrogate Town 'in a good place' heading into 2024 and Yorkshire derby clash with Doncaster Rovers

Harrogate Town players celebrate after taking the lead in New Year's Day's 2-2 draw at Morecambe. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites kicked-off the New Year with a 2-2 draw away at Morecambe, a result which means they have now lost just one of their previous six League Two matches.

They entertain Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers this Saturday and head into their first home fixture of the calendar year in confident mood having begun to deliver better performances, and results, on a more consistent basis.

"It’s a good return over the last five or six games, I think that we have averaged two points per game, so we are in a good place,” Weaver said ahead of this weekend’s derby showdown.

“Overall, it has been a fantastic Christmas. We are a happy bunch and I think that we are on an upward trajectory.

"This is a really good bunch to manage. Thirs [Paul Thirlwell] and I are really enjoying it at the moment. We are playing a good style of football, the lads are demanding a lot from each other.

"We believe in the lads, we believe in how we are playing. We keep creating chances, our expected goals (xG) was 2.5 again away from home and it just shows you that we are progressing right now.

"I said to the players ‘don’t worry about conceding a late one against Morecambe’. It’s frustrating, but let’s use it as ammunition to go full-throttle again on Saturday.”

Town go into Saturday’s fixture 14th in the League Two standings, while Doncaster currently sit six points worse off in 19th place.