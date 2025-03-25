Bryan Bilongo joined Harrogate Town on loan from Bristol Rovers during the January transfer window. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver says he is hopeful that he has not lost a third player in as many weeks to a season-ending hamstring injury.

On-loan Bristol Rovers left-back Bryant Bilongo limped off the field during the second half of Saturday’s goalless draw at Chesterfield having felt a tightening of the muscle after making a tackle.

This comes just a fortnight on from Levi Sutton joining fellow midfielder Tom Hill in being ruled out for the remainder of 2024/25 with a hamstring tear.

Town have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, but speaking shortly after his team’s League Two clash with the Sulphurites, Weaver was not under the impression that Bilongo was necessarily in as much trouble as his two team-mates.

"It’s a hamstring,” the Harrogate boss said. “He stretched it and tried to get up, but didn’t want it to go properly like Levi and Tom Hill’s have.

"He feels that it hasn’t torn. He came off at the right time, so here’s hoping.”

Although he has been in and out of Weaver’s starting line-up, Bilongo, 23, has done a decent job for Town since arriving on loan from League One Rovers during the January transfer window.

Saturday saw him make his 10th appearance for the Sulphurites, six of which have been starts.