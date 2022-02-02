On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Lewis Richards picked up a muscle injury during the early stages of Harrogate Town's League Two stalemate with Mansfield Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites' two starting centre-halves were forced from the field of play at Wetherby Road, with manager Simon Weaver revealing that both men have damaged the same area of their bodies.

On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Richards was substituted for Warren Burrell on 14 minutes, while veteran McArdle limped off just after the hour-mark to be replaced by Leon Legge.

"I felt for Lewis because he started the game really well at centre-back," Weaver said.

Veteran centre-half Rory McArdle was substituted on 61 minutes.

"That's another groin injury and then Rory pulled up with another groin injury. It seems to be a recurring theme for us.

"Hopefully the extent isn't too severe for either player.

"Leggey came on and bossed it aerially and did really well and that's why we signed him.

"But, whoever took part tonight deserves a lot of credit because earning a clean-sheet against a team that's been on fire and will probably go up, it feels a lot better tonight."

Town were already without the services of right-back Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power, though their January transfer business means that, even if Richards and McArdle find themselves sidelined for a period, Weaver still has defensive options available to him.