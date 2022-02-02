Harrogate Town hopeful on injuries suffered by Lewis Richards and Rory McArdle during Mansfield Town draw
Harrogate Town are hopeful that the injuries sustained by Lewis Richards and Rory McArdle during Tuesday night's goalless draw with Mansfield are not too serious.
The Sulphurites' two starting centre-halves were forced from the field of play at Wetherby Road, with manager Simon Weaver revealing that both men have damaged the same area of their bodies.
On-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster Richards was substituted for Warren Burrell on 14 minutes, while veteran McArdle limped off just after the hour-mark to be replaced by Leon Legge.
"I felt for Lewis because he started the game really well at centre-back," Weaver said.
"That's another groin injury and then Rory pulled up with another groin injury. It seems to be a recurring theme for us.
"Hopefully the extent isn't too severe for either player.
"Leggey came on and bossed it aerially and did really well and that's why we signed him.
"But, whoever took part tonight deserves a lot of credit because earning a clean-sheet against a team that's been on fire and will probably go up, it feels a lot better tonight."
Town were already without the services of right-back Ryan Fallowfield and winger Simon Power, though their January transfer business means that, even if Richards and McArdle find themselves sidelined for a period, Weaver still has defensive options available to him.
Legge and Warren Burrell finished Tuesday's clash with the Stags at the heart of the back-four, while Will Smith and the versatile Nathan Sheron were kept in reserve and could be in line for a re-call for this weekend's derby showdown with Bradford City.