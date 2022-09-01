Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites have made 12 signings already during the close season and early weeks of 2022/23, but manager Simon Weaver is not finished yet and has until 11pm on Thursday to further bolster his squad.

The Town chief has made no secret of his desire to recruit another attacking player and confirmed to the Harrogate Advertiser that he is closing in on a deadline-day target.

“We are pushing hard to bring in a player,” Weaver revealed.

Defender Kayne Ramsay became Harrogate Town's 12th signing of the summer transfer window when he joined the club from Premier League Southampton last month.

“We are hoping to add a forward.”

The departures of Aaron Martin, Danilo Orsi and Mark Beck mean that Luke Armstrong and Jack Muldoon are currently the only recognised senior centre-forwards at Weaver’s disposal, in addition to academy youngster Emmanuel Ilesanmi, who made his first start for the club in last month’s League Cup loss to Stockport.

The 3-4-2-1 formation that Town have been operating in this term means that there is just the one starting berth for an out-and-out number nine, though the Harrogate boss is still in the market for another option in that position.

Speaking last week, Weaver explained: “We are still on the look-out for one more striker to boost competition for places. That remains our priority between now and the end of the transfer window.

"Centre-forward is the one area where we still feel we are lacking. I am happy with our depth and the competition in all other areas of the pitch.

"We do want to add someone, but it is about making sure that we are not just signing another player for the sake of it.

"We need someone who adds something to the group, who is the right character and the right fit for us.”

The summer transfer window for Football League sides shuts on Thursday, September 1 at 11pm.

Clubs can be granted certain extensions over completing transfers should subsequent deal sheets have been handed in in time.

This paperwork, if submitted accordingly, allows clubs an additional two hours to complete deals where necessary beyond the deadline.

Clubs are also still able to sign free agents beyond the deadline.