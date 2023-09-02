Has Luke Armstrong played his last game in Harrogate Town colours? Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSports Images

The Sulphurites announced at 11.15pm on Friday that last season’s 16-goal top-scorer had completed a permanent move to League Two rivals Wrexham for an undisclosed fee, reportedly in the region of £500,000.

But, a Football League (EFL) statement issued on Saturday lunchtime then declared that Armstrong could not be registered as a Red Dragons player ‘on the basis of the paperwork not being submitted by the necessary deadline.’

Thus, he remains a Harrogate player for now – subject to a potential appeal by Wrexham.

Simon Weaver looks on during Harrogate Town's 1-0 home defeat to Barrow. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“I don’t know if there is something more to resolve,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser, shortly after his side’s 1-0 home defeat to Barrow.

“Just before I came onto the field of play today, I heard that there may be an appeal - but that is coming from Wrexham’s end.

“Hopefully, that will resolve the situation so that everyone can win from it.”

Asked whether Armstrong would potentially be considered for selection moving forwards should Wrexham’s appeal fail, Weaver replied: “I think it is far too early and too raw to be discussing it right now, to be honest.”

Speaking to BBC Radio York about the matter, the Town boss added: “I’m not sure what happened late last night.

"We were working 15 hours here yesterday trying to get people in and also trying to get the right deal for the club, and get Luke a move.

"I spoke to Phil Parkinson [Wrexham’s manager] this morning and he said that he was disappointed, obviously, that it’s not confirmed yet, but that’s why we will work to resolve it.”

