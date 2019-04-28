Harrogate Town head into National League play-offs determined to secure another promotion

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver insists that his side are not entering the National League play-offs just to make up the numbers.

The Wetherby Road outfit's first-ever season in English football's fifth tier has gone better than better than anyone connected with the club could realistically have hoped back in August.

Promoted from National League North last term, 21 wins from 46 matches saw them finish 2018/19 in sixth position, and although understandably delighted by his players' efforts thus far, Weaver is adamant that this team is not done yet.

"I'm really proud. The lads have given their all today and in every game. There have been some outstanding performance both individually and collectively,", the Harrogate chief reflected after a 2-1 final-day loss at Wrexham.

"We're delighted the club has continued on that upward curve and kept in the play-off positions throughout the season.

"It's been a fine season from everyone involved, but we don't go into it [the play-offs] thinking 'oh well, let's see how we go,' we go into with it with positive conviction, real intent to do well and belief. We want to take advantage of the situation we're in and be as ruthless as we can.

"I know we're up against some big teams, big budgets and huge set-ups and we'll be the massive underdogs going into it - I'm not overplaying that, it's the truth - but let's go into it with belief and have a really good go, the supporters deserve that."

Saturday's defeat to Wrexham came despite Town having much the better of the game and creating numerous chances in wet and windy conditions.

"You've got to give credit to Wrexham, they had a couple of chances and stuck them both away," Weaver added.

"We had some very good balls in the box, missed a penalty, hit the bar. It's been bouncing around their six-yard-box a fair bit, but overall I'm not too disappointed. We've come through unscathed injury-wise and that's vital for us."

That final-day reverse set up a play-off eliminator at AFC Fylde on Wednesday evening, 7pm kick-off.

The winners of that clash will go on to visit second-placed Solihull Moors on Saturday for the chance to play at Wembley and seal promotion to League Two.