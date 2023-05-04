News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
12 minutes ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
20 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Harrogate Town have rediscovered qualities of old during surge away from relegation scrap

Simon Weaver believes that Harrogate Town have rediscovered some of the qualities which have enabled them to enjoy so much success in recent seasons.

By Rhys Howell
Published 4th May 2023, 06:47 BST- 2 min read
George Thomson has played a big part in Harrogate Town's surge away from the fight for survival at the bottom of League Two, but will miss their final game of the season with an ankle injury. Pictures: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImagesGeorge Thomson has played a big part in Harrogate Town's surge away from the fight for survival at the bottom of League Two, but will miss their final game of the season with an ankle injury. Pictures: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages
George Thomson has played a big part in Harrogate Town's surge away from the fight for survival at the bottom of League Two, but will miss their final game of the season with an ankle injury. Pictures: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Sulphurites have been involved in a real scrap for survival this term, but have improved since strengthening in the January transfer window, with a run of three victories from their last four matches lifting them well clear of the League Two drop zone.

As a result, they head into their final fixture of 2022/23 nine points above the bottom two and knowing that a win over already-relegated Rochdale on Bank Holiday Monday could see them finish as high as 16th place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Weaver says that he has started to feel like his players are now producing the kind of performances which he feels really reflect everything which contributed to them achieving two promotions and an FA Trophy triumph over the course of the previous five years.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has liked what he has seen from his players in recent weeks.Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has liked what he has seen from his players in recent weeks.
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has liked what he has seen from his players in recent weeks.
Most Popular

"It just feels so ‘us’ again, whereas at the start of the season I was having nightmares,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I was thinking ‘is it slipping through our fingers because of so many new players probably not understanding the intensity that you have to play with to perform at this level and also the intensity required to play for Harrogate Town because there will be some games where there has to be a rearguard action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We can’t carry anyone, and I said to the lads after the win at Mansfield that ‘this is us’ and those kind of performances breed team-spirit. It was infectious on Saturday during another immense effort and I’m just very proud of this team.

"We strengthened in January and the efforts of the players, they have just been relentless in the last 10 games and I think we are in the top five or six in terms of the form table now.

"When it has really mattered these lads have stood up and they have come through.”

Monday’s clash with rock-bottom Rochdale kicks-off at Wetherby Road at 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town will be without midfielder George Thomson after it was revealed this week that he needs to undergo surgery after rupturing the ATFL ligament in his ankle during last weekend’s 2-1 win at Mansfield.

Related topics:Simon WeaverSulphuritesGeorge ThomsonRochdaleLeague TwoMansfieldFA Trophy