Harrogate Town have rediscovered qualities of old during surge away from relegation scrap

George Thomson has played a big part in Harrogate Town's surge away from the fight for survival at the bottom of League Two, but will miss their final game of the season with an ankle injury. Pictures: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Sulphurites have been involved in a real scrap for survival this term, but have improved since strengthening in the January transfer window, with a run of three victories from their last four matches lifting them well clear of the League Two drop zone.

As a result, they head into their final fixture of 2022/23 nine points above the bottom two and knowing that a win over already-relegated Rochdale on Bank Holiday Monday could see them finish as high as 16th place.

And Weaver says that he has started to feel like his players are now producing the kind of performances which he feels really reflect everything which contributed to them achieving two promotions and an FA Trophy triumph over the course of the previous five years.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has liked what he has seen from his players in recent weeks.

"It just feels so ‘us’ again, whereas at the start of the season I was having nightmares,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I was thinking ‘is it slipping through our fingers because of so many new players probably not understanding the intensity that you have to play with to perform at this level and also the intensity required to play for Harrogate Town because there will be some games where there has to be a rearguard action.

"We can’t carry anyone, and I said to the lads after the win at Mansfield that ‘this is us’ and those kind of performances breed team-spirit. It was infectious on Saturday during another immense effort and I’m just very proud of this team.

"We strengthened in January and the efforts of the players, they have just been relentless in the last 10 games and I think we are in the top five or six in terms of the form table now.

"When it has really mattered these lads have stood up and they have come through.”

Monday’s clash with rock-bottom Rochdale kicks-off at Wetherby Road at 12.30pm.

