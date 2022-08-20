Harrogate Town have recruited a 'rare' talent in promising defender Kyle Ferguson

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Ferguson made his League Two debut for Harrogate Town against Gillingham. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 22-year-old defender was handed his first League Two start at Gillingham in midweek and delivered an “outstanding” performance at the heart of the Sulphurites’ back-three.

He won eight aerial duels and made nine clearances – more than anyone else in Town colours – while contributing five tackles, two blocks and two interceptions as the visitors recorded a 2-0 victory.

And, while boss Weaver said he was confident that the summer signing from National League Altrincham would do fine on his league debut, he admits that he was seriously impressed by what he saw.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was impressed by what he saw during his side's midweek success at Gillingham.

“It was a tactical decision to go with Kyle,” replied Weaver when asked about the call to start the Scotsman in place of Warren Burrell.

“[Mikael] Mandron is a big old unit up top for Gillingham. We knew they would go back to front from goal-kicks and be dangerous at set-pieces. They’re a big team.

“So, we felt it was a good opportunity to give Kyle his chance, especially seeing as he did so well up against Scott Quigley in our cup game against Stockport the week before.

“We had no doubts that he’d do a good job, but I thought he was outstanding on Tuesday. Whenever they put balls anywhere near him, he was looking to be aggressive.

“The thing with him is he’s a very tough lad. There are not many players like him out there, not many mobile 22-year-old centre-halves who just love to attack the ball and defend the box like he does. It’s quite rare these days, so we’re really pleased we’ve got Kyle.”

This Saturday, Weaver and his new-look squad head to Barrow eighth in the table and aiming to record what would be a third win in five league matches.

"It’s been a pleasing start, we’re happy with how many of the new lads have settled in quickly,” he added.

"And, for myself and Thirs [Paul Thirlwell] it’s actually been really enjoyable working with this refreshed squad. We’re getting a real buzz out of it.

"They’re a humble, down-to-earth bunch, and they’re all really eager to learn and to do well.