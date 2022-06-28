Harrogate Town have not made an approach for Leeds United youngster Max Dean

Max Dean in action for Leeds United during a pre-season friendly clash with Fleetwood Town in July 2021. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Reports this week have linked the 18-year-old forward to the League Two Sulphurites, who are currently in the process of overhauling their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Dean is entering the last year of his contract at Elland Road and boss Weaver admits he is an admirer of the player, but insists that he is yet to make any kind of enquiry about his availability.

"We are aware of Max Dean, he plays for a big club nearby and is a real talent, so we ought to be aware of him," the Town boss revealed to the Harrogate Advertiser.

"We've been looking at him. We want to add someone in the forward area and he's one of quite a few we have looked at.

"But, we haven't picked up the phone or made an approach to Leeds. There's nothing concrete in this, but I can't discount it. He's a player who I'm sure is going to go on and have a very good career.

"Leeds have got a lot of really talented young players, so it would be nice to be able to build a relationship with them if we can. It's a fact that they are a club with a great track-record for producing and bringing through top quality footballers."

Ormskirk-born Dean has turned out for Leeds' under-18s, 21s and 23s, scoring five goals in 17 appearances in Premier League Two for the latter.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

He signed a professional deal with the Whites in March 2021 at the age of 17.

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope Tweeted on Monday: 'League Two Harrogate Town understood to be interested in a loan deal for Leeds United striker Max Dean.