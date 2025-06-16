Harrogate Town have landed a 'very solid and dependable League Two defender' in Tom Bradbury

Tom Bradbury heads home the winning goal during Cheltenham's 1-0 home victory over Harrogate Town in September 2024. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Harrogate Town have landed a “very solid and dependable League Two defender" in the shape of Tom Bradbury.

The imposing 27-year-old centre-half turned down a new deal with fourth-tier rivals Cheltenham to join the Sulphurites on a two-year contract last week, becoming the club’s fifth new signing of the summer in the process.

And the ex-Halifax man has received a glowing reference - and been tipped to do the business at Wetherby Road - by a man who saw plenty of him last season.

Football writer Jon Palmer covers Cheltenham for Gloucestershire Live and watched Bradbury week in, week out during 2024/25 as well as over the course of the Robins' two previous League One campaigns.

According to him, Town have themselves "a very good addition".

Palmer told the Harrogate Advertiser: "Tom Bradbury became one of Cheltenham's most reliable performers either at centre-back or in an unfamiliar left-back role.

"When given a chance to attack, he provided three assists, showing that he can deliver well from wide areas. But it is his work in the middle of the backline that brings out the best in him. He is tall, strong, competitive and an intelligent, adaptable player.

"Cheltenham manager Michael Flynn rewarded Bradbury for his form and leadership qualities with the captain’s armband during the second half of the season, when Scot Bennett and Luke Young were both ruled out with injuries.

"Having worked so hard to make the step up from the National League to League One in 2022, Bradbury last season proved himself to be a very solid and dependable League Two defender and Flynn was keen to retain his services this summer.

"He will be a very good addition at Harrogate and his partner is from Yorkshire, which is sure to be useful when it comes to settling back in the north."

Although Bradbury became a regular under Flynn last season and went on to play 39 times in League Two, he did not get as much game-time during his first couple of years at Cheltenham.

But Palmer feels that the player's character "shone" through as he negotiated a couple of more challenging periods at Whaddon Road.

"Tom Bradbury's time at Cheltenham Town has been characterised by resilience and determination. His debut came in a 7-0 home defeat by Exeter City in the EFL Cup, when the Robins were 5-0 down at half-time.

"This was in August 2022, right at the start of Wade Elliott’s reign as manager and Bradbury had to wait until January 7, 2023 to make his full League One debut. He scored his first goal, a cracking right-footed volley in a 3-0 win at Peterborough United, a couple of months later, but despite that highlight he often slipped back down the pecking order.

"Bradbury’s second season saw Cheltenham fail to score in their opening 11 matches, although he barely featured during this period. Boss Elliott was sacked and replaced by Darrell Clarke and Bradbury played a significant part in Cheltenham’s improvement, which saw their battle against relegation go to the final day.

"His character shone again at the start of last season, when he was placed briefly on the transfer list before returning to become an automatic choice for Clarke’s replacement Michael Flynn.

"When he was made available, Harrogate expressed an interest, but he wanted to fight for his place and did so admirably."

As for what Bradbury can do better, Palmer added: " He only added one more goal for Cheltenham to his Peterborough volley, which was an injury-time winner against Harrogate at Whaddon Road last season.

"That is one area he’ll know he can improve, as he’s strong in the air and capable of contributing more from set-pieces."