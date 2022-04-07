Harrogate Town have injury doubts over attacking duo ahead of Salford City clash

Jack Muldoon opened the scoring early on during Harrogate Town's 2-1 home defeat to Colchester United, but had to be substituted late on. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Already without the services of skipper Josh Falkingham and Lewis Page, plus loan duo Brahima Diarra and Lewis Richards – who have returned to their parent clubs – the Sulphurites are now sweating on the fitness of two attacking players.

Twelve-goal striker Jack Muldoon faces a late fitness test having picked up a knock against Colchester United last time out, while winger Simon Power is also a doubt.

“Mullers is going to need a late fitness test,” Town boss Simon Weaver revealed.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“He came off injured against Colchester and hasn’t been able to train this week. So we’ll have to see. It might be a late call.

“Other than him, there’s just Simon Power who we are not sure about. He pulled up with a sore groin in training on Monday and will need assessing."

“We’ve already got a number of players missing, so it’s not ideal. But, whatever happens we’ll be able to field a strong 11 and we’ll be heading to Salford intent on having a right good go and determined to come away with a result.”

Town were beaten 2-0 at home by Salford back in November, a result that extended their long winless run against the Ammies into an eighth match.

“Yes, every time we play them I’m asked if we are due a win against Salford and, we are,” Weaver added.

“But they are a good side and they’re full of quality and higher-league experience, so we’ve got to respect that. We might be due a win in terms of our track record against Salford, however they’re one of the form teams in the division at the moment.

“We’ve had them watched and we’ll be delving right into the footage we have got and doing as much analysis as we can to try and identify the ways we can counter the things they are good at.

“They were very professional when they came to our place and did a job on us earlier in the season. That’s what we need to do to them on Saturday.

"It’s important that we go there and are positive. We know we are a dangerous side going forwards, it’s just about staying switched on for the full 90 minutes.”

Salford will kick-off Saturday’s game 10th in the League Two standings having missed the opportunity to break into the play-off places when they lost 1-0 at home to Port Vale on Tuesday night.

That defeat was Gary Bowyer’s team’s first in 12 matches following a run of four consecutive victories.