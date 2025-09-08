Harrogate Town striker Shawn McCoulsky is thwarted by Crawley goalkeeper Harry Davies. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Simon Weaver has demanded his Harrogate Town players improve in the final third following Saturday’s disappointing 1-0 home reverse to Crawley.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites found the net in each of their first five League Two outings of this season, but have drawn a blank in both of their last two, with their defeat to the Red Devils following on from a 2-0 loss away at Bromley.

Although off the pace in the first half against Crawley, Town did not perform badly after the interval and certainly carried a goal threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shawn McCoulsky fired narrowly wide, Ellis Taylor hit the post, Stephen Duke-McKenna and Taylor forced good saves out of visiting stopper Harry Davies and Bobby Faulkner saw a goal-bound header blocked by one of his team-mates.

Simon Weaver believes that Harrogate Town were overly-reliant on Stephen Duke-McKenna during their home defeat to Crawley.

Yet, although they managed 20 efforts at goal, six of which were on target, a lack of killer edge when it mattered meant that they ultimately finished up empty-handed.

And Weaver was quick to acknowledge where his team was found wanting.

“We’ve got to be better in the final third, it’s as simple as that,” the Harrogate boss said. “You can’t pummel teams like that and come away without scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are lots of encouraging signs with the build-up play. The performance level was good up to their penalty box and there were a few nearly moments, but it’s obviously not good enough because we didn’t score.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"The final ball was poor sometimes. We’ve got ability from the widemen and a gifted number 10 to go past players with ease, at times, but then the final ball was often missing or we didn’t attack the far post. These are things that we have to continue to work on.

"Credit to Crawley, they defended for their lives and blocked some good shots, but, at the end of the day, the quality was missing in terms of the end product.”

Left-winger Duke-McKenna has produced plenty of moments of quality for Town so far this season, weighing in with three goals and an assist in his seven league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, although he saw a good effort from outside the box saved, and just failed to get on the end of an inviting cross with the goal at his mercy, he was not able to conjure up another bit of magic on Saturday afternoon.

And Weaver has urged Harrogate’s other attacking players to step up to the plate.

"We’ve got the quality. We’ve shown that,” he added. “We had gears to go up in the second half, and we did that, but we didn’t get the goal or have that moment of quality and were too reliant on Stephen Duke-McKenna.

“We need other areas to go through the gears because there have been a couple of games where people have gone a bit quiet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got good characters, but we have got to try and get lads who maybe weren’t at this level to mature into proper Football League players with a punch at the end of it.”

On what he feels Town can do to give themselves a better chance of finishing off scoring opportunities, Weaver said: "You can have message overload. These are professional footballers and they practice it daily, the shooting.

"We have to believe that the players can execute the game-plan. The game-plan always includes finishing the passages of play off when we are on the front foot.

"On a match day, when you want it so much, there’s the added pressure and it’s about showing the class and nerve to be able to calm it down and create the headspace to either have a touch if needed or be a bit more urgent in other scenarios.”