Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham in action during last Friday's League Two draw at Tranmere Rovers. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Wetherby Road outfit head into Good Friday’s clash with AFC Wimbledon 20th in the League Two standings, just four points clear of the relegation zone - albeit with a game in hand on all of the sides currently beneath them.

Town’s third League Two campaign has been one of struggle and has seen them bag just nine victories thus far in 38 attempts.

But, having conducted some canny January business which saw them sign an entirely new back-four as well as influential midfielder Levi Sutton and the dangerous Kazeem Olaigbe, they have looked a much better side.

Harrogate Town skipper Josh Falkingham applauds the club's travelling fans following last week's 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.

Two of those nine wins have come from their previous four matches, while Simon Weaver’s team have become much harder to beat, losing just twice in 10 outings.

They will tackle the Dons having taken seven points from a possible 12 on offer and club captain Falkingham

"There is still a hell of a long way to go, we know the situation that we are in and that we have got eight cup finals coming up, but we are feeling really positive,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Going into every single game with a positive mindset is something that we’ve always tried to do during my time here, that’s the environment that we’ve created, but we’re feeling good because we’ve been putting in performances.

“If you look at our last 10 games, the Swindon and Crawley fixtures are the two where we have really dipped underneath where we need to be in terms of our performance and that’s why we suffered the losses we did. But, apart from those two, we’ve been in every match and could easily have had more wins.

“I definitely think that the lads who came in in January have made a difference. Luckily they all seemed to settle quickly and they have all done well. With them and the change in system that the management have made, it feels good and everybody seems to have that understanding of what we are about and what we are trying to do.

“I do believe that these things have helped us. We are going out onto the pitch and doing better in terms of our individual roles and then when we’re coming together, collectively we are better, we are performing and that’s been reflected in results.”