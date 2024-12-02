Harrogate Town handed mouthwatering FA Cup third-round assignment at Leeds United
The League Two Sulphurites, who have conquered League One high-flyers Wrexham and non-league Gainsborough Trinity in the competition already this term, were pulled out alongside the Championship heavyweights in Monday night’s draw.
Although Simon Weaver’s team missed out on a game against a Premier League club, they have still landed one of the biggest sides in the country, with the fact that the fixture will be a Yorkshire derby certain to add to the occasion.
The tie, which is scheduled to be played over the weekend of January 11, should see the Wetherby Road outfit bank a significant sum, with gate receipts in all FA Cup ties split equally.
Town will receive 45 percent of ticket sales, and with Elland Road boasting a huge capacity in excess of 37,000, could be in line to receive the kind of windfall that boss Weaver has described as a “game-changer” in the build-up to this week’s draw.
Harrogate have already earned £120,000 in prize money following their first and second-round exploits, with their coffers boosted significantly by additional cash received after both matches were chosen for live television coverage.
With Town currently 17th in League Two and Leeds third in the second tier, no fewer than 61 places separate them in the English footballing pyramid.
The sides last met as recently as July this year, with the Whites running out 3-0 victors in a pre-season friendly at the Exercise Stadium.