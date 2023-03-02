Pete Jameson has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Harrogate Town since joining the club from York City in the summer. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 29-year-old has been the Sulphurites' first-choice goalkeeper for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign, playing 26 of the club's first 27 League Two fixtures following his summer arrival from local rivals York City.

But, he lost his place to Mark Oxley shortly before damaging a thumb in training earlier this month and may not be in contention to play again until early April.

Oxley has performed well since his recall and earned high praise from manager Simon Weaver for his recent performance away at Grimsby.

Mark Oxley has started each of Harrogate Town's last five matches.

And although Jameson is pleased to see his friend and team-mate doing the business, he insists that it is not in his nature to be happy playing second fiddle.

"Obviously there is never a good time to get injured, but it's really not nice when it's the back end of the season and the team is struggling," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I'm really disappointed to be out injured at the moment and obviously it was frustrating for me when I came out of the team the week before, but of course you have to respect the manager's decision.

"I've had conversations with the manager and he said his decision wasn't form-related. I've had certain things going on off the pitch and niggles with a few of my fingers so he decided to take me out and give me a rest and give Ox a chance.

"I'm someone who always wants to play every game, that's just my nature. Ox has been really supportive of me while I was playing and I've been the same with him, but once I'm fit again I need to carry on supporting him but also push him and try and get myself back in the side."

This season is Jameson’s first playing in the Football League, and while it hasn’t all been plain sailing for either him or Town, he feels he has “adapted well” to the step up from sixth-tier football and continues to develop as a goalkeeper.

"This is my first season playing in the Football League and I don't think I've ever looked out of place, I don’t think I would have played as many games as I have done if that was the case,” the former Darlington stopper added.

"I think that I have adapted well. I am pleased with certain aspects and have definitely enjoyed this season. I’ve had a lot of new experiences, playing against new teams at new stadiums.

"This level, coming up against better players every week, it’s more of a challenge and I definitely believe that it has improved me as a goalkeeper, but there are also things that I’m not too happy about.

"The amount of goals we have conceded, the number of clean-sheets and the fact that we are in a relegation battle are all things that I am disappointed about.

"But I’m sure that I am the same as everyone else in the squad in saying that because none of us want to be struggling like we are at the moment.”

The issue which looks likely to sideline Jameson until at least the back end of March is a dislocation and rupture of a capsule in his thumb joint and was sustained in what the ex-York custodian describes as a “freak” incident.

"I did it in training, just making a save,” he explained. "I made the save but my thumb got caught in the net as I dived and my momentum dislocated it at the joint.

"I just pushed it back in and carried on training, I didn’t really think anything of it at the time. But after a few days I had to go to the physio because I was feeling it and in some pain.

"That’s when I was sent for the MRI scan and we found out the extent of the damage. It’s very sore at the moment and I’ve got a splint on.

"After four weeks in the splint I need to go back and see the consultant and all being well I will be given the green light from there.