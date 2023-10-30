Simon Weaver says he has every confidence that young goalkeeper Lewis Thomas will prove an able deputy to Mark Oxley if his services are required over the coming weeks.

Harrogate Town goalkeeper Lewis Thomas made his League Two debut during Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Crewe Alexandra. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 21-year-old made his League Two debut as a second-half substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Crewe Alexandra after the Sulphurites’ number one was forced off with a calf injury.

A summer signing following his release by Premier League Burnley, Thomas’ only other competitive appearance in Town colours saw him beaten five times in an EFL Trophy loss to Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he managed to keep a clean-sheet during his 47-minute outing at the weekend, producing a couple of saves, including a sprawling block to deny Courtney Baker-Richardson in a one-on-one situation.

Sulphurites stopper Mark Oxley had to be substituted in the 50th minute of Saturday's clash with Crewe.

Town are yet to discover the full extent of Oxley’s injury, however Weaver is backing Thomas to do the business in his absence if the 33-year-old is sidelined for this Saturday’s FA Cup first-round trip to non-league Marine and beyond.

“He’s hurt his calf. We don’t know the full extent of it, we will have to see over the next 48 hours,” Weaver said of Oxley’s injury, speaking immediately after Saturday’s game.

“Hopefully he will be okay, but I thought that Lewis came on and did really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The save, one-on-one, I was glad for him because he often makes that Peter Schmeichel-esque type of save where he makes himself big, because he’s a huge guy.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver, left.

“I was really pleased for him because it’s not easy, going into a team that is in a losing position in a game, with a forceful away following who are trying to get into your head, but he’s a strong man and handled himself well.

“We’ll see how serious Ox’s injury is, but we will back Lewis if Ox isn’t fit.”

Town’s only other senior goalkeeper, Pete Jameson, is currently on loan with National League Hartlepool United having asked to be transfer-listed at the end of 2022/23 in an attempt to secure himself guaranteed first-team football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started the campaign on the substitutes bench, but has made 11 league appearances for Pools thus far, conceding 20 goals in the process.

The 30-year-old did however find himself dropped for Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Rochdale.

Back at Wetherby Road, Town’s injury problems had appeared to be easing, with left-back Liam Gibson expected to be the only absentee for their clash with Crewe.

But defenders Warren Burrell and Toby Sims and striker Josh March also ended up missing out at the weekend, prior to Oxley limping off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Warren was ill, Josh March was injured and Toby Sims got injured as well, in training, so it’s a shame for those lads,” Weaver added.