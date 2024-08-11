Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw had to be substituted before half-time on the opening day of the 2024/25 season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The injury sustained by goalkeeper James Belshaw during Harrogate Town’s opening-day-of-the-season defeat to Bromley is not a serious one, Simon Weaver has confirmed.

The Sulphurites’ first-choice custodian had to be replaced by Mark Oxley in the 41st minute of Saturday’s League Two fixture at Wetherby Road following a challenge by visiting striker Michael Cheek.

The Bromley man, who went on to open the scoring as the Ravens ran out 2-0 winners, was booked for his part in the incident, which left 33-year-old Belshaw with a “nasty” leg wound.

"He's okay. He's very sore, there's a nasty gash down his shin,” Weaver revealed.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

"He's had several stitches, both internal and on the surface, but I am sure he will be okay.

"He will be tender I would have thought for a couple of weeks, but I anticipate he will be fit for selection very soon."

The departure of Belshaw, a player who has made a huge impact since returning to the club for a second spell between the sticks in January this year, did little to aid Town’s cause on what turned out to be a season-opener to forget.

They looked toothless and lacking in ideas both before and after Belshaw’s exit, but there will be big question marks hanging over Oxley following Bromley’s second goal, which effectively killed the game.

Mark Oxley finished Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Bromley between the sticks and wearing the captain's armband.

The 33-year-old former Hibernian stopper was beaten by Kamarl Grant’s looping header, which he got a hand to, but could not prevent from dropping over to him and into the net, despite it travelling very much down the middle of his goal.

Harrogate return to action on Tuesday evening when they travel to League One Lincoln City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.